Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.