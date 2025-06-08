Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

