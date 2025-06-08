Perennial Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

