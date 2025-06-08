Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Sells $16,756.38 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $16,756.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,676.66. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HYMC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

