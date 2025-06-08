Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Sells $16,756.38 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $16,756.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,676.66. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.3%
HYMC stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.21.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
