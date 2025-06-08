Insider Buying: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at $84,408.71. This represents a 28.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

374Water Stock Performance

374Water stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 374Water by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 469,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

