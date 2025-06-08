Insider Buying: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,593 shares in the company, valued at $84,408.71. This represents a 28.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
374Water Stock Performance
374Water stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
