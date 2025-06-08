Andrew John Arthur Acquires 12,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
HME opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95.
About Hemisphere Energy
