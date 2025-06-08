Andrew John Arthur Acquires 12,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

HME opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of C$175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

