Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Acquires C$11,398.50 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Rick Skauge bought 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,398.50.

Rick Skauge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Rick Skauge purchased 90 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$105.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Rick Skauge acquired 80 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$107.99 per share, with a total value of C$8,639.20.

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$111.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$268.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$113.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$147.91 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

