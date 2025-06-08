Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Acquires $12,390.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Pribula purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $12,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,279.87. This trade represents a 2.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SR Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

