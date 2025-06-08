Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 107,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 99,810.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

