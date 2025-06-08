JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JMST stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.