Insider Buying: Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Acquires $15,030.00 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Yeung acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,682 shares in the company, valued at $115,460.46. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 3.4%

CMCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $439.50 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,784.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

