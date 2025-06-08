Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $86.35 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

