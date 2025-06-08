Perennial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,652 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

