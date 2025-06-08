UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,684 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush set a $500.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

