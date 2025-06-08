UMB Bank n.a. Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after buying an additional 381,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

