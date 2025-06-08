Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Buys $25,174.80 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,327.68. This trade represents a 8.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.4%
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
