Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Buys $25,174.80 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,327.68. This trade represents a 8.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

