UMB Bank n.a. Has $60.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE HD opened at $367.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $384.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

