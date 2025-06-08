UMB Bank n.a. Sells 12,319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

