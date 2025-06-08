FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.5% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

