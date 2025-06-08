Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

