Robert Schlossman Sells 4,618 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,385,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,683,600. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.