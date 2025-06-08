Impact Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Impact Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.