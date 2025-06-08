Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $422.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.