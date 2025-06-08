Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Clint D. Coghill Buys 92,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) Director Clint D. Coghill acquired 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $299,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,973,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,111.22. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.26 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price objective on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

