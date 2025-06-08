Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

BRO stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

