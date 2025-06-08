Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $215.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average is $174.84.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

