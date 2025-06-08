Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.46 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

