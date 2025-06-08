ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $26.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,273 shares of company stock valued at $653,182. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

