SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2025

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.