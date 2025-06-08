SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

