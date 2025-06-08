Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. China Renaissance began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

