Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

