Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Decreased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $253.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.