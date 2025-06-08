SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

