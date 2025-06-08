DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.28 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.