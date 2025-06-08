DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,912,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

