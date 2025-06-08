Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 93 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $279.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

