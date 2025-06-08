Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $116,715.60 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,021.80. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,136 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,590,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,531 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,292,000 after acquiring an additional 279,612 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

