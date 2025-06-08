Brokerages Set VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) PT at $16.21

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

VFC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. VF has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -72.00%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 85,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This trade represents a 40.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. The trade was a 21.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of VF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

