Insider Selling: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells 22,934 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Colleen A. Graham sold 22,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $79,580.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $145,601.20. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. AlTi Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Allianz SE purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $85,581,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AlTi Global by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

