Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.