Deborah Susan Stein Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Susan Stein bought 5,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00.
Aecon Group Stock Up 1.1%
ARE opened at C$19.29 on Friday. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
