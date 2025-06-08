Deborah Susan Stein Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Susan Stein bought 5,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, with a total value of C$94,500.00.

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.1%

ARE opened at C$19.29 on Friday. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

