Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $97,357.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $97,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,867,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,715,596.92. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.91. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

