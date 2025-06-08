Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,206 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 809.07 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,030 shares of company stock worth $52,907,806 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

