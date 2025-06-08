Vest Financial LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.