Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

