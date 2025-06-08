Clean Yield Group Sells 1,016 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.16% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

