Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 194273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%.

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,944,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,513,418.87. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Power Solutions International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

