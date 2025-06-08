Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) Stake Lifted by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

TUSI stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

