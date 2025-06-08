Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $88.63. 1,310,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,678,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

