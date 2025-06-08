Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

